Florida Classic’s Legacy, History, and Role in Central Florida Culture

The Florida Classic is an annual rivalry game between Bethune Cookman University and Florida A&M University. The Wildcats and the Rattlers meet on the gridiron Saturday at Camping World Stadium for what is the largest football game between two historically black colleges and universities. The event is not solely defined by the game. The Florida Blue Florida Classic weekend draws tens of thousands of spectators, features a Friday night battle of the bands, includes a diversity job fair, and the FanFest at Tinker Field among other events. Attendees will tell you it’s a yearly family reunion. Orlando became its permanent home in 1997.

Engage went to Oley’s Kitchen and Bar-B-Que in Orlando to talk with four HBCU grads about the role of the Classic in this community and the role of HBCUs for Florida families. Tony Jenkins is the Central Florida Market president for Florida Blue, the health solutions company is the title sponsor for the Classic. City of Orlando District 6 Commissioner Bakari Burns is a two-time Florida A&M graduate. Bethune Cookman alum Rich Black is CEO and Publisher of ONYX Magazine, a publication that celebrates black achievement throughout Florida. Orlando Native Rod Z is a comedian, actor, producer, and Bethune Cookman graduate.