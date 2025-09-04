California, Oregon and Washington plan to join forces to preserve vaccine access

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Now to the West Coast where state leaders are taking a different approach to vaccine policy.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

The governors of California, Oregon and Washington say they're forming an alliance to counter what they call the politicization of public health.

MARTÍNEZ: Joining me now is the Democratic governor of Washington state, Bob Ferguson. So, Governor, why are you and your counterparts in California and Oregon forming this West Coast Health Alliance?

BOB FERGUSON: Yeah, thanks so much for having me. And we're doing it for a really simple reason, and that is we simply can no longer trust what's coming out of Washington, D.C., and Robert Kennedy Jr. And these endless political attacks on public health and poor information about public health. And so we just decided - the three governors, we decided we just had to take a change in direction, unify together to make sure the public gets the information they need to keep themselves safe and keep our communities safe, and so they can make the right kind of decisions for their own health.

MARTÍNEZ: What was the tipping point for you and the other governors?

FERGUSON: You know, each governor might have a different answer to that. But for me, I think what I would say is, just in these last several days and weeks, the firing, for example, of key individuals who run, for example, the CDC. The resignations of key staff, for example, at the CDC. These are career individuals who want nothing more than rely on science, provide good information to the public.

That it just became increasingly clear to me, with those examples and others, that our public health information coming from Washington, D.C., was becoming politicized. And people were being appointed to important boards who were vaccine skeptics, for example. And so, no longer is science the North Star for decisions coming out of Washington, D.C. But rather there's a different agenda. And I don't think that's the right agenda for the people of my state.

MARTÍNEZ: So tell us exactly what the West Coast Health Alliance aims to do. Does the alliance plan to actually expand access to vaccines that are now federally restricted?

FERGUSON: Absolutely. So each state, of course, has to pass different laws for their own states in terms of how we effectuate this. But, yes, first we want to band together because that gives us economies of scale. We are three large states, and we share the same vision for public health. So, No. 2, each state will, I anticipate, take different individual actions but to accomplish the goal you mentioned.

So for example, in Washington state, we'll be making sure that pharmacies are required to provide vaccines for certain groups that will be more expansive than the FDA. We think that's very important. So especially we're focused on vaccines, flu shots, measles, COVID, that type of thing. We think the information from Washington, D.C., is just very poor right now, to put it mildly. And that by banding together, we can share better information and also make improvements to our state laws to make sure that our residents have access to the best health care.

MARTÍNEZ: So just to be clear, the Food and Drug Administration has now limited approval for the shots to adults 65 and older or those who are high risk for severe disease. So are you saying that the state of Washington will completely go against that recommendation?

FERGUSON: Yes, that's exactly right. And to give you a specific example, in Washington state, you know, we essentially make our decisions based on this, what's called ACIP - the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. When they make recommendations, we follow those for how pharmacies and others, insurance companies, practice here in Washington state. We will be disconnecting from that and creating our own guidelines for doctors, for pharmacists, for insurance companies. So, yes, we're going to go our own way. And we're going to disconnect from what's happening in Washington, D.C., because it is so politicized and it's not good for public health.

MARTÍNEZ: Now, you're forming this alliance of some Republican-led states who are trying to scale back on vaccine requirements.

FERGUSON: Yeah.

MARTÍNEZ: Florida, for example, whose surgeon general announced Wednesday that the state plans to end all vaccine mandates, including for school children. Governor, that policy has not been put in place yet. But do efforts like that undermine what you and the other governors are trying to do on the West Coast?

FERGUSON: I guess what I would say is it just makes me sad for kids in Florida - right? - that we have this now balkanization in different states in terms of, in this instance, kids getting the right kind of shots that they need to keep themselves safe. I can't do anything about what's going on in Florida. What I can do is do everything I can to make sure that the people of my state, in Washington state, have the right kind of information. They have accurate information, it's scientifically based, and we as a state have policies that guide insurance companies and doctors and pharmacies about that. That we engage in best practices for the best health outcomes for the people of our state. That's what I can control, and that's what I'm focused on.

MARTÍNEZ: Right. That's the Democratic governor of the state of Washington, Bob Ferguson. Governor, thanks.

FERGUSON: Hey, thank you so much. I really appreciate it.

MARTÍNEZ: In a statement to NPR, the Department of Health and Human Services said pandemic policies of Democratic-run states eroded the American people's trust in public health agencies. HHS said it will ensure policy is based on rigorous evidence and, quote, "gold standard science." We extended invitations to the governor and surgeon general of Florida. They have not responded to our request.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.