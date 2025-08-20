Israeli military will call up 50,000 reservists as it plans new phase of war in Gaza

JERUSALEM — An Israeli military official said on Wednesday that the country's top generals had approved plans to call up tens of thousands of reservists in order to begin a new phase of operations in some of Gaza's most densely populated areas.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity in line with military regulations, the official said that the military will be operating in parts of Gaza City where the Israeli military has not yet operated and where Hamas is still active.

Israeli troops are already operating in the Zeitoun and Jabaliya neighborhoods of Gaza City in order to prepare the groundwork for the expanded operation, which is expected to receive approval from the chief of staff in the coming days.

It remains unclear when the operation will begin. The official said 50,000 reservists will be called up in the coming month, nearly doubling the number of active reservists to 120,000.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier this month that the objective was to secure the release of the remaining hostages and ensure Hamas and other militants can never again threaten Israel.

Hamas-led militants started the war when they attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting 251. Most of the hostages have been released in ceasefires or other deals. Hamas says it will only free the rest in exchange for a lasting ceasefire and an Israeli withdrawal.

The planned offensive into Gaza City and the central camps has heightened international condemnation of Israel and fueled fears of another mass displacement among Palestinians.

Hundreds of thousands of displaced people are sheltering in the city and its holds some of the last remnants of critical infrastructure remaining in Gaza.

Mediators and Hamas say they have agreed to cease-fire terms, but Israel's response remains unclear as members of Netanyahu's coalition oppose a phased deal that doesn't "complete the defeat of Hamas."

