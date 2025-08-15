What to know ahead of Trump-Putin summit. And, Texas Democrats could end boycott

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

President Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin are expected to meet today in Alaska for a high-stakes summit in an effort to end Russia's war with Ukraine. The meeting is set to begin at 11 a.m. local time. The two leaders will meet one-on-one first, with their translators. Yesterday, the White House said that Putin and Trump will have a joint press conference. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wasn't invited to the summit, but Trump has said he hopes that meeting will be next. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the summit.

Evan Vucci / AP / AP FILE - President Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit on July 7, 2017, in Hamburg, Germany.

🎧 Trump has not been precise about what he wants out of the summit , NPR's Tamara Keith tells Up First . He has mentioned the need to "divvy up" territory, which Zelenskyy opposes. Trump has been growing frustrated by Putin's actions in the war and has said there could be consequences for Russia if something meaningful doesn't happen today.

, NPR's Tamara Keith tells . He has mentioned the need to "divvy up" territory, which Zelenskyy opposes. Trump has been growing frustrated by Putin's actions in the war and has said there could be consequences for Russia if something meaningful doesn't happen today. 🎧 Before leaving Moscow, Putin suggested that the talks could also focus on strategic security or nuclear arms control , NPR's Charles Mayne says. Progress on arms control is a good thing, especially since the New Start Treaty — the last deal of this kind between the U.S. and Russia — expires early next year. Maynes says Russia could bring agreements to the table that don't relate to Ukraine but could appeal to Trump's desires to be seen as a global peacemaker.

, NPR's Charles Mayne says. Progress on arms control is a good thing, especially since the New Start Treaty — the last deal of this kind between the U.S. and Russia — expires early next year. Maynes says Russia could bring agreements to the table that don't relate to Ukraine but could appeal to Trump's desires to be seen as a global peacemaker. 🎧 In Ukraine, the people NPR's Greg Myre has talked to have had two basic responses: Nothing significant will come from the meeting and Putin is committed to continuing the war. Zelenskyy has been rallying support for Ukraine from European leaders, saying that no deals can be reached without Ukraine's full participation. Together, Zelenskyy and the European leaders have made their case to Trump via phone, warning him of what Putin could try to do at the summit. Trump says he wants a follow-up meeting that includes Zelenskyy, which Ukraine hopes will allow a chance to lobby before any decisions are made.

Trump has suggested that the nation's capital is just the start of his crime crackdown, which involves mobilizing the National Guard, and other liberal-leaning cities could be next. On Monday, he named Baltimore, New York, Chicago, Oakland and Los Angeles as examples. These cities' mayors have pushed back in recent days with data showing that crime is down in their communities.

Texas House Democrats announced yesterday that they will return for the Legislature's second special session on the condition that California begins its own redistricting process. Democrats left the state to prevent a GOP-led vote to redraw the Texas congressional maps, which are expected to create five new Republican-leaning districts. California is scheduled to resume its legislative session on Monday and has until Aug. 22 to place a redistricting measure on the November ballot. (via KUT)

duncan1890/Getty Images / Are we too afraid of cheating?

Many people are scared of being cheated on — so much so that there are apps and social media groups dedicated to outing cheaters. But is the paranoia actually damaging the relationship itself? This episode of It's Been a Minute discusses, with the help of some special guests, why the fear of infidelity haunts American culture and dating lives.

David Lee / / Apple Denzel Washington stars as music executive David King in Spike Lee's Highest 2 Lowest.

🍿 Movies: Denzel Washington returns to the big screen as music mogul David King in the crime thriller Highest 2 Lowest. In the movie, his family gets caught up in a complicated ransom plot.

📺 TV: Alien: Earth serves as a prequel to the Alien movies, exploring recurring themes, such as whether technological advancements are designed to benefit humans or ultimately replace them, says NPR TV critic Eric Deggans.

📚 Books: Aisha Muharrar's debut novel, Loved One, follows Julia, who is grieving the loss of her best friend Gabe. She takes on the awkward quest of finding and returning his missing things for his mom.

🎵 Music: Audrey Hobert, who began her career writing for a Nickelodeon sitcom, is switching gears for her debut album, Who's the Clown? NPR's Isabella Gomez Sarmiento says it is a bubblegum pop record with goofy yet vulnerable lyrics.

Scott Taetsch / Getty Images / Getty Images Venus Williams celebrates after winning a women's single match against Peyton Stearns during on day 2 of the Mubadala Citi DC Open on July 22 in Washington, DC.

At 45, tennis legend Venus Williams is making history in her return to the U.S. Open this month as the oldest singles player in over four decades. Southern food chain Bojangles announced plans to open a total of 55 locations across the Big Apple and New Jersey over the next decade. The first restaurant will open later this year. (via Gothamist) The origins of the Word of the Week — "dog" — remain a mystery, but over a millennia ago it was used as an insult. Here is how the meaning of the word has changed over time.

