Central Florida Public Media Hosts ‘Caring Across Generations’ Event for Caregivers

On Thursday, August 21, Central Florida Public Media will open its doors for a first-of-its-kind community event honoring those who give care across generations. Caring Across Generations: A Hands-On Engage-in-the-Community Experience invites Central Floridians to share their stories, connect with others, and access tools and resources for navigating the joys and challenges of caring for both younger and older loved ones.

“This event is about recognizing the invisible labor of caregiving,” said Rebecca Fernandez of Central Florida Public Media. “So many people are quietly holding it all together — caring for their children, their aging parents, or both — and their stories deserve to be heard.”

Event Details



Date: Thursday, August 21, 2025

Time: Doors open at 5:30 p.m., program begins at 6:30 p.m.

Location: Central Florida Public Media Studios, 11510 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32817

Admission: Free and open to the public

Highlights of the Evening



Live Panel Conversation – Hear directly from caregivers and community leaders about the realities of multigenerational care — the beauty, the struggle, and the wisdom that comes from doing both.

Story Recording Booth – Share your caregiving journey in your own words, ensuring your voice is part of a broader community narrative.

Interactive Reflection Stations – Add your story to a community storytelling wall, write a thank-you card to yourself or another caregiver, and join small-group conversations with others who understand.

PBS Wellbeing Shorts Viewing Zone – Step into a quiet space for short, meaningful films about family care and emotional wellness.

Resource & Support Garden – Explore tools, services, and local organizations offering tangible help to those navigating intergenerational caregiving.

Why It Matters

In communities across Central Florida, caregivers are quietly carrying extraordinary responsibilities. Many balance work, parenting, and elder care without recognition or support. This event aims to shift that — offering a space for validation, connection, and access to help.

Who Should Attend

Anyone currently supporting children, aging parents, grandparents, or multiple generations under one roof — along with friends, family members, and community allies who want to better understand the caregiving experience.

About Central Florida Public Media

Central Florida Public Media is committed to reflecting the voices, needs, and stories of our diverse community through trusted journalism, meaningful storytelling, and community engagement.

