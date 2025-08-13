What White House vetting of Smithsonian means for U.S. cultural institutions

/ A sign is seen outside of the Smithsonian National Museum of American history on August 13, 2025 in Washington, DC. The Smithsonian Institution said Wednesday that it was reviewing a White House letter announcing a probe of content at several museums for "divisive or partisan narratives." (Alex Wroblewski/AFP via Getty Images)

President Trump is ordering a sweeping review of the Smithsonian museums ahead of the country’s 250th anniversary next year. In a letter to the head of the institution, the White House said it wants to ensure the museums show the “unity, progress and enduring values that define the American story.”

Sarah Weicksel, executive director of the American Historical Association, joins us to discuss what this could mean for one of the country’s prominent cultural institutions.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR