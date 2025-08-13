© 2025 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
90.7 FM Orlando • 89.5 FM Ocala
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What White House vetting of Smithsonian means for U.S. cultural institutions

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 13, 2025 at 12:02 PM EDT
A sign is seen outside of the Smithsonian National Museum of American history on August 13, 2025 in Washington, DC. The Smithsonian Institution said Wednesday that it was reviewing a White House letter announcing a probe of content at several museums for "divisive or partisan narratives." (Alex Wroblewski/AFP via Getty Images)
/
A sign is seen outside of the Smithsonian National Museum of American history on August 13, 2025 in Washington, DC. The Smithsonian Institution said Wednesday that it was reviewing a White House letter announcing a probe of content at several museums for "divisive or partisan narratives." (Alex Wroblewski/AFP via Getty Images)

President Trump is ordering a sweeping review of the Smithsonian museums ahead of the country’s 250th anniversary next year. In a letter to the head of the institution, the White House said it wants to ensure the museums show the “unity, progress and enduring values that define the American story.”

Sarah Weicksel, executive director of the American Historical Association, joins us to discuss what this could mean for one of the country’s prominent cultural institutions.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom
Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details