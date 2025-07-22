Volusia gets ready to spend $133 million recovery grant for Hurricane Milton

The Volusia County Council will vote Tuesday to spend $133.5 million in federal disaster recovery funds for Hurricane Milton.

The county received word last month that its disaster recovery grant request had been approved by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

This final step is to appropriate those Community Development Block Grant - Disaster Recovery funds.

They include $40.1 million for single family homeowner recovery, $62.6 million for infrastructure and $17.4 million for disaster mitigation.

The agenda also includes approvals for several grant-funded stormwater and drainage improvements in Daytona Beach, New Smyrna Beach and Port Orange.

The council is also set to authorize its Office of Recovery and Resiliency, known as Transform386, to proceed with homeowner buyouts using CDBG funds.

ECHO program

The County Council will also take up $5 million in grants through its ECHO initiative funded through a voter-approved property tax.

The 12 projects include the interior restoration of the Historic Courthouse in DeLand, upgrades to the Volusia County Fairgrounds and improvements to outdoor recreation at Carter Quail Ranch in Deep Creek Preserve.

Proposed budget

Council members will also set the upper limit for the property tax rate for next fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1. The proposed budget totals $1.75 billion

It would keep the General Fund tax rate at $3.20 for every 1,000 of taxable property value. The council will hold hearings on the budget in September.