Florida's extreme heat this weekend, limited storm chance

Parts of Florida end the week with extra toasty temperatures. Some areas will remain under heat advisories throughout the weekend. We have traded off the rainy conditions we had at the beginning of the week for more sunshine, but this also means more heat. There’s a high-pressure system in the middle and upper levels of the atmosphere that's causing sinking air, which warms as it reaches the surface, making it feel exceptionally hot.

The National Weather Service in South Florida, specifically the Miami office, has issued a heat advisory for South Florida, which will remain in effect until 6:00 p.m. on Friday.

The heat advisory is also in effect along the I-95 corridor through Jacksonville. The National Weather Service offices in Melbourne, which cover the east-central Florida region, and Jacksonville, which covers Northeast Florida, have also issued a heat advisory for their respective areas. These will also be in effect until early this Friday evening.

Highs will remain around the mid-90s, but with the humidity, temperatures could feel as high as 108 degrees during the peak hours of the day. The Panhandle of Florida will also experience hot temperatures and lower-than-average rainfall chances, especially during the weekend, when there is only a 20-30% chance of showers. Temperatures will soar to the mid-to-upper 90s, with heat indices expected to reach around 102.

Rain chances will be present but lower than average for this time of year across Florida this weekend. The heat though... WOW! 🌡 Extreme!

Rain chances will be present but lower than average for this time of year across Florida this weekend. The heat though... WOW! 🌡 Extreme!

Even if you are not under a heat advisory, the heat will be dangerous. Please stay hydrated.

Please don't underestimate this heat. Even without a heat advisory in effect, the heat will be dangerous. Remember, heat advisories are issued when the heat indices cross a specific threshold. In many areas of Florida, heat index values must meet a certain threshold for a specified duration. For example, in South Florida, the temperatures will feel like at least 105 degrees for 2 hours. There is not much of a difference between feeling like 103 or 105. Please keep this in mind and stay safe.

It is recommended that people avoid outdoor activities between the peak hours of the day, which are between noon and 6 p.m. People with special conditions, as well as the elderly and kids, are often more prone to heat-related illnesses. If you suffer from cardiovascular diseases, it is recommended that you stay indoors under air conditioning. Stay hydrated throughout the day. Do not wait until you’re thirsty to drink water.

If you are engaging in outdoor activities, be sure to drink plenty of water and dress appropriately, wearing light-colored clothing and lightweight fabrics. Also, make sure to use sunscreen as the UV index is very high.

What about the storm chance?

As far as the rain and storm chances, this high-pressure system also suppresses the chance for widespread shower and thunderstorm activity. There could still be some showers and storms forming along the sea breeze boundary that may develop in the afternoon hours. Some storms could produce strong winds and frequent lightning, but the storm activity is expected to remain below the 50 percent coverage typically seen during the summer months.

