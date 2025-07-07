Groveland council OKs new outdoor lighting to protect its Dark Sky designation

The benefits of preserving a dark night sky are astronomical -- literally -- you can see so many more stars.

But the cost doesn't have to be.

In fact, the city of Groveland looks to save money in the process. It's asking Duke Energy to retrofit 783 light fixtures the city leases that don't meet the standards in its Dark Sky Lighting ordinance.

The changes will save Groveland about $95,000 over the next ten years, according to city analysis. That's because the new lights not only put warmer light on the ground just where it's needed, they're much more energy efficient.

With this move, which was approved Monday night, the City Council is taking the next step needed to maintain its certification as Florida's first International Dark Sky Community.

Three years ago the City Council changed its development code to require outdoor lighting that reduces light pollution.

The city earned its Dark Sky designation in June 2023. But to maintain its certification with DarkSky International, Groveland needs to update its outdoor lights by 2027.

City officials say Duke can finish retrofitting all the lights early next year.

“Groveland is a pioneer in this, in terms of doing what's right for the environment, also what's right for citizens, looking out for safety, and then also looking for cost saving,” Community and Economic Development Director Tim Maslow said at Monday’s meeting. “I expect others to follow suit, and I expect Duke Energy to roll out a case study for this project that we're doing.”

Maslow said the city is also in discussion with SECO Energy, hoping to do something similar.

"The thing I love about Groveland is it's a small community but they're doing some big, huge things," said Derek Demeter, the planetarium director at Seminole State College. "And I like to hope that this becomes a role model for other communities in the area."

Communities can "bring back the night sky," he said, even as they experience rapid development.

"When it comes to light pollution, there are so many opportunities and alternatives for lighting that can protect not only the sky but also a lot of issues with our health, with our perception of security -- all those things,” he added.