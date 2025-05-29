11 movies to watch this summer: Sequels, a new 'Superman,' and edgy originals, too

It's Hollywood's blockbuster season — which is to say, sequel, reboot, and remake season — and everything from Jurassic World Rebirth, and Karate Kid: Legends to The Fantastic Four: First Steps are headed our way. But Tinseltown also has some edgier originals in store, including buzzy Sundance hits, East of Wall, about a woman grappling with grief and financial insecurity, and Sorry Baby, a fellowship-borne-from-trauma dramedy. Here are 11 titles we can't wait to catch.

Ballerina

In theaters June 6

"From the world of John Wick," blare the ads for this fifth episode of the franchise that's employed pretty much every stunt double in Hollywood. Ana de Armas plays an assassin training in Ruska Roma traditions to avenge the death of her father in this spin-off set between chapters three and four, featuring appearances by Anjelica Huston, Ian McShane, the late Lance Reddick (in his last screen appearance) and yes, Keanu Reeves.

Elio

In theaters June 20

Pixar's 11-year-old hero has hatched a unique solution to feeling friendless: he's hoping to be abducted by aliens. Wouldn't you know, he gets his wish, but it comes with complications. The aliens assume he's Earth's leader, and his wormlike new best pal is the son of an intergalactic warlord.

28 Years Later

In theaters June 20

After rewriting the book on zombie flicks with 28 Days Later in 2002, writer Alex Garland and director Danny Boyle let other folks handle (and quite well, too) the first sequel. But they're back for this one, along with their now Oscar-winning original star, Cillian Murphy, with the hope that it's the start of a new trilogy.

F1

In theaters June 27

Brad Pitt plays an aging "best that never was" Formula One driver mentoring a hot-shot rookie played by Damson Idris. Does that sound like a high-octane variation on Top Gun: Maverick? Well, that film's director, Joseph Kosinski, is behind the camera here, too, utilizing a new camera system developed to make the racing sequences especially immersive.

40 Acres

In theaters July 2

A plague has wiped out most animal life, causing a worldwide famine, but farmer Hailey (Danielle Deadwyler) and her partner Galen (Michael Greyeyes) have survived in this dark dystopia by retreating to their ancestral farm, and dispatching any strangers who happen by. After many years, though, their kids wonder if surviving is enough, and if they must tamp down their own humanity to do it.

Superman

In theaters July 11

When Warner Bros. brought in Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn as co-CEO of DC Studios alongside producer Peter Safran, their assignment was to turn its scattered DC Extended Universe into a tighter, cohesive, interconnected DC Universe. Rebooting Superman with comparative unknown David Corenswet playing a more human, less godlike Man of Steel is his first stab at doing that. Oh, and the title character has a (super)dog.

Don't Let's Go to the Dogs Tonight

In theaters July 11

The years-long civil struggle that turned the minority-white-ruled British colony of Southern Rhodesia into the independent Black-led nation Zimbabwe is viewed here through the eyes of white 8-year-old Bobo (Lexi Venter). Embeth Davidtz's film is based on Alexandra Fuller's memoir about growing up on a farm just before and after the pivotal election in 1980 that saw the colonial system crumble.

Eddington

In theaters July 18

A deliberate provocation by Midsommar director Ari Aster, this satirical look at a pandemic-centered standoff between conservative small-town sheriff Joaquin Phoenix and liberal mayor Pedro Pascal is designed to mock all sides of the political divide over COVID-19.

Highest 2 Lowest

In theaters August 22

In reworking High and Low, Akira Kurosawa's 1963 police procedural about a kidnapping gone wildly wrong, Spike Lee moved the action from Tokyo to New York City, and cast Denzel Washington in Toshiro Mifune's role, leaving critics enthralled at Cannes. No longer a shoe company exec, the leading man's now a music industry mogul, which pays dividends when it's time to track down the kidnappers.

Honey Don't!

In theaters August 22

In this dark detective comedy from filmmaker Ethan Coen, Margaret Qualley is a private investigator whose inquiry into a string of mysterious deaths in a small town has her matching wits with cult leader Chris Evans. Along for the ride are Charlie Day, Billy Eichner and Aubrey Plaza.

Lurker

In theaters August 22

MUBI / Archie Madekwe and Théodore Pellerin in Lurker.

This paranoid thriller about a retail worker (Théodore Pellerin) who gains the trust of an up-and-coming pop star (Archie Madekwe) marks the feature directing debut of writer/producer Alex Russell, who's best known for TV's The Bear and Beef.

