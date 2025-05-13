© 2025 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
90.7 FM Orlando • 89.5 FM Ocala
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

On his Mideast trip, Trump plans to meet Syria's new president

By Franco Ordoñez,
Ailsa Chang
Published May 13, 2025 at 4:45 PM EDT

Here's what President Trump did on the first full day of his trip to the Middle East.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Franco Ordoñez
Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details