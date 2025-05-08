Cardinal Robert Prevost becomes the first American pope, choosing the name Leo XIV

Updated May 8, 2025 at 2:34 PM EDT

VATICAN CITY — Cardinal Robert Prevost has been elected pope, the first time an American will lead the Roman Catholic Church. He chose the name Pope Leo XIV.

The 69-year-old new pontiff appeared at the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica and said "Peace be with all of you!"

He said he wanted his message of peace to "enter your hearts, reach your families and all people, wherever they are."

Pope Leo XIV appears on the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica to greet the faithful for the first time as the 267th Pope. pic.twitter.com/tsA1a0XSOM — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) May 8, 2025

He thanked his fellow cardinals for selecting him, and spoke in Italian, Spanish and Latin. Having spent years working in Peru, he thanked his former diocese in the South American country, "where a loyal people has shared its faith and has given a lot," he said.

He also spoke warmly of the late Pope Francis and concluded by leading the crowd in prayer.

He appeared after white smoke streamed from the chimney atop the Sistine Chapel, signaling the 133 cardinals inside had elected a new pope.

A roar erupted from the crowd when they saw the white smoke, which was shown on several large screens in St. Peter's Square. Enormous bells of St. Peter's Basilica began to ring, tolling the news that the Catholic Church has a new pope.

The vote came on the second day of the papal election process known as the conclave. Church experts had named other possible candidates and had not expected an American to win the papacy.

President Trump quickly congratulated the new pope. "It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country," Trump said on social media.

Brandon Johnson, the mayor of Pope Leo's hometown of Chicago, expressed his excitement, writing: "Everything dope, including the Pope, comes from Chicago!"

Rome has been brimming with elation, as thousands gathered near the Via della Conciliazione to be present for the historic moment when the new pope is announced and presented to the world.

Once a successful vote was complete, the most senior cardinal asks the newly elected pope, "Do you accept your canonical election as supreme pontiff?"

After he accepts, he is then asked: "What name do you wish to be called?"

The cardinal electors then paid homage and pledged obedience to the new head of the church, and thanked God while the new pope was taken into a sacristy and fitted with papal attire.

Finally, the pronouncement was made in Latin — "Annuntio vobis gaudium magnum: Habemus Papam!" ("I bring you tidings of great joy: We have a pope!") — and the new pope gave an apostolic blessing to throngs of faithful.

