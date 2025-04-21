Restoration underway at historic Okahumpka Rosenwald School

Restoration has finally begun on the historic Okahumpka Rosenwald School near Leesburg.

The nonprofit that owns the property -- the Okahumpka Community Club -- has been working toward the restoration for several years and announced a groundbreaking for Monday morning. But the contractor started work last week.

The old wooden schoolhouse, which was built in 1929, is on the National Register of Historic Places.

It was one of about 5,000 built for African American children through a program funded by philanthropist Julius Rosenwald from 1917 through 1932 -- at a time when they were denied an education in segregated white public schools.

Charles K. Fields, a retired FBI agent, is a board member and treasurer with the all-volunteer Okahumpka community group that owns the building.

"It's a treasure, not only for the local people who have attended the school, who grew up with that school in the community," Fields said. "But on a larger note, it has historical significance for the entire nation."

Working with historic preservation grants and private donations, the nonprofit hopes to complete the restoration this year -- along with a community center near the building.

The center will be named for civil rights pioneer Virgil Hawkins -- whose legal case forced the desegregation of graduate and professional programs at the University of Florida. Hawkins attended an older school at the site, and his parents contributed land for the Rosenwald campus.

Joe Byrnes / Central Florida Public Media file photo The interior of the historic Okahumpka Rosenwald School contains a large open area in addition to another, smaller room in the rear.

Fields said the restoration will be true to the school when it was in use. It will include photos from the families that attended -- and information on the Rosenwald Fund.

"We'll have displays in there. We'll have videos," he said, "and verbal recordings of individuals who are still with us today who attended that school and giving their recollection and perspective on what it was like."

The nonprofit's fundraising is ongoing -- and there's an effort to find old desks suited to the time period, volunteers and other in-kind help.