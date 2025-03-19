Honduran musician Aurelio Martínez has died at 55

(SOUNDBITE OF AURELIO MARTINEZ SONG, "LANDINI")

Music fans from around the world are remembering Honduran folk musician Aurelio Martinez. He died this week in a plane crash near the Honduran island of Roatan. Eleven others also died.

That's so beautiful. Martinez grew up in a remote area of northern Honduras. He moved to the port city of La Ceiba at the age of 14 to study music and eventually launched his performing career alongside Belizian musician Andy Palacio.

A MARTÍNEZ: Martinez was called an ambassador of Garifuna music. It's a blend of reggae, Latin and calypso. Here he is at his NPR Tiny Desk Concert in 2015, explaining the cultures and influences that make up Garifuna music.

AURELIO MARTINEZ: Garifuna muse is - it's a special music. This culture come from a special mix with African people and Arawaks Indian in the Caribbean island in Saint Vincent. From this mix comes a new culture, Garifuna culture, Garifuna community. Welcome to Garifuna Nation (laughter).

FADEL: In 2005, Martinez took a break from performing to become the first Afro Honduran elected to the country's national Congress, but he left politics after a few short years to return to his true love - making music. That included international tours, Garifuna songwriting workshops for kids and three more studio albums.

A MARTÍNEZ: Last year, one of those releases, "Landini," was named one of the best Latin American albums of all time by music journalists from the region. Aurelio Martinez was 55 years old.

