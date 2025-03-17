Mid-March in the tropics? Chance for tropical formation in the Atlantic

On Monday, the National Hurricane Center signaled a low chance for a low-pressure system located about 700 miles northeast of the Leeward Islands to form within the next 48 hours.

This system does not have tropical characteristics, but it has a low chance of acquiring them. The good news is that it is expected to move into an even more unfavorable environment as it moves from the Americas to the north-northwest, with very strong upper-level winds.

Hurricane season officially starts June 1 and runs through November 30. However, it has begun earlier in recent years, with a system developing in January 2016 over the open Atlantic. In January 2023, a no-name subtropical storm also developed over open Atlantic waters.

1220 pm EDT March 17: A non-tropical low located about 700 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands is producing gale-force winds and a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Additional development is not expected as it moves into an environment of strong…

Remember that hurricane season will arrive in less than three months, and it is a good time to review your plans for this upcoming season. Between April and May, hurricane season forecasts start to emerge from different entities and the National Hurricane Center. Remember, it only takes one storm to make it a busy season for you. We will be monitoring the tropics closely and will bring you updates frequently.