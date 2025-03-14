Senate Democrats signal plans to advance GOP bill to avoid a government shutdown

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Federal agencies run out of money at the end of today.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

The Republican-controlled House of Representatives passed a spending bill earlier this week that would keep the government open. It funds the government through the end of September with money mostly unchanged, except it raises defense spending and cuts money for the District of Columbia, among other things. It's written in a way that may give President Trump more leeway to make cuts of his own. Republicans need the votes from Democrats to get the bill through the Senate, leaving Democrats with a choice to support this bill they hate or allow a government shutdown.

FADEL: NPR congressional correspondent Deirdre Walsh joins us now. Good morning.

DEIRDRE WALSH, BYLINE: Good morning.

FADEL: OK. So many Democrats had said they wouldn't vote yes on the spending bill to push back on these legally questionable government cuts. Is that still the case, right? Are they going to make good on that threat? Is there going to be a shutdown?

WALSH: It does not look like we are heading towards a shutdown. Democrats are not happy with this bill at all. It was written without their input, but enough are expected to join with Republicans to pass it later today. Since the House passed this bill largely along party lines on Tuesday, Senate Democrats have been debating and agonizing about what to do. Do they help Republicans avoid a shutdown or block the bill and trigger one? They say both options are terrible. Last night, Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer argued a shutdown would be worse.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

CHUCK SCHUMER: A shutdown would give Donald Trump and Elon Musk carte blanche to destroy vital government services at a significantly faster rate than they can right now.

FADEL: OK. So you say it looks like there won't be a shutdown. So do you expect most or all Democrats to follow suit and back the bill now?

WALSH: No. I - most will vote against it, but we expect enough will join Republicans to get it through. Schumer declined to say how many, but his support does give undecided Democrats the cover to vote yes. Republicans control the White House, the House and the Senate, but they have a 53-seat majority in the Senate, and you need 60 to get around a filibuster. They are going to need about eight Democrats to join them later today because one of their own, Republican Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, is planning to vote no.

FADEL: OK. So just walk us through why the Democrats have been, and still are, so divided on what to do here.

WALSH: It has been a - intense discussions. The Democratic base is really angry about how President Trump and Elon Musk have been slashing the federal government. They want Democrats on Capitol Hill to use this one moment where they actually have some leverage in the minority to fight back. But since Schumer said last night he will vote for this bill, we're already seeing some major blowback from other Democrats. All three top House Democratic leaders put out a statement last night saying they remain strongly opposed to the bill. And New York Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez did not mince her words talking to NPR's Barbara Sprunt last night.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST)

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ: I think there is a deep sense of outrage and betrayal, and this is not just about progressive Democrats. This is across the board - the entire party.

WALSH: She also said moderates in the House - Democrats who won in Trump districts - voted no on this. And she said, today, House Democrats are still going to urge Democrats to block this bill.

FADEL: OK. So what are Republicans saying about when we should expect this vote?

WALSH: You know, it's Congress, so they always wait until the last minute. So we expect the vote on this bill later this afternoon. That obviously gives Congress just hours before the deadline. Republicans were gearing up for a message war if Democrats block the bill to label this a Schumer shutdown.

FADEL: That's NPR's Deirdre Walsh. Thank you, Deirdre.

WALSH: Thank you. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.