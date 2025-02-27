Central Florida Public Media Deepens Community Involvement

Central Florida Public Media hosted or participated in over 20 events in 2024, advancing the organization’s mission to lead the community conversation and empower local residents to fully participate in the civic and cultural life of the region. Here’s a look back at some of the year’s most impactful initiatives:

Engage in the Community: Central Florida Public Media hosted three Engage in the Community events in 2024. These live, in-person recordings take the local show Engage from the studio into the real world to meet and converse with people where they are. The three events brought over 130 people together for impactful community forums:

Florida Classic: This event was held at neighborhood gathering place Oley's Kitchen & Bar B Que, just over a mile from the site of the annual football game at Camping World Stadium. Host Cheryn Stone explored the cultural and historical significance of the Florida Blue Florida Classic with a panel featuring alumni from Historically Black Colleges and Universities who shared insights on the game’s impact on the Central Florida community.

Eatonville: Held at Eatonville Branch Library, this event discussed the town’s past, present and future from the perspective of those who live there today. Longtime Eatonville residents and leaders shared stories about what makes Eatonville a special place.

Central Florida Young Voters: With the importance of young voters in the 2024 election, this event at Solid Rock Community Church in Kissimmee featured a non-partisan conversation with young voters and community activists about what motivates members of Generations Z and Millennials to register and vote.

Tiny Desk Contest Central Florida Showcase: As part of Central Florida Public Media’s commitment to amplifying Central Florida’s diverse voices and vibrant culture, Tiny Desk Contest Central Florida Showcase featured five local acts that entered NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Contest and were chosen as favorites by a local public vote. Held at The Social in downtown Orlando, this event was a celebration of grassroots local music.

Building Bridges Together: One Small Step at a Time: Central Florida Public Media hosted this event to highlight the impact of its partnership with StoryCorps’ One Small Step initiative. Building Bridges Together: One Small Step at a Time brought together community members to learn how to engage in meaningful conversations that bridge gaps between people who think differently from one another and create pathways of understanding.

Central Florida Public Media also prioritized engagement by participating in community events such as:



New Image Youth Center’s Youth Empowerment Day

Volusia County’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Light the Night

BLK Joy Festival

IMAGES: A Festival of the Arts

2025 is already off to a busy start for Central Florida Public Media. The organization hosted the latest installment of “Engage in the Community” in Daytona Beach and co-hosted with Heart of Florida United Way a screening of the film “Know Your Place” and a post-film conversation.

Central Florida Public Media will continue hosting and creating events and initiatives that reinforce its mission to empower the community to better understand and participate in our diverse and complex world.