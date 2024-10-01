Engage in Your Community: Central Florida Young Voters 2024

Early polls are showing that young voters are going to play an outsized role in this election. These are the Millennials born in the 1980s and 90s, and the new voters from Gen Z in their teens and 20s. This election has shifted gears from two candidates representing the Silent and Baby Boomer generation to a democratic candidate closer to Generation X. The ascendency of Kamala Harris as the democratic nominee for the presidency has invigorated young voters and has drawn attention to the issues that drive them to the polls.

For our show today, we gathered a panel in Kissimmee that represents voices of young voters who are also involved in community outreach to get members of Generations Z and Millennials to register and vote. This was a non-partisan presentation taped in front of a live audience at Solid Rock Community Church.

Engage was joined by three panelists. Danni Adams from Sandford is an award-winning influencer for social responsibility and reshaping the future of civic engagement you can find online @amapoundcake. Victoria Shinker, a recent University of Central Florida graduate who served as the President of League of Women Voters at UCF now works as a Research Fellow for the Florida Pipeline Project to produce resources for candidates and political organizations. Prateek Seela is Founder and Host of the podcast GenZ Votes, his bipartisan platform to discuss all things politics, elections and GenZ, and he is a senior at Lake Highland Prep School in Orlando. They joined Engage and discussed the most effective modes of engagement with potential young voters and the issues that are motivating them.