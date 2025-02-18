Kentucky governor says it will take a long time to recover from deadly storms

Kentucky residents are reeling with the aftermath of several deadly storms, which killed 12 people in the state.

A prolonged period of heavy rain crept over Kentucky on Friday, causing widespread flooding across the state. Severe thunderstorms, large hail and powerful wind gusts damaged buildings, displaced hundreds of people, and left more than 40,000 without power. The National Weather Service reported that some parts of Kentucky saw more than 6 inches of rain.

On Tuesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear told Morning Edition that he's been traveling across the state on a pontoon boat, mourning with the families of recently deceased residents and helping those who were displaced.

"We've been hit again, and we've been hit hard," Beshear said. "I was in Pike County yesterday seeing homes and businesses that have just been destroyed, several feet of mud, everything inside just wiped away. Folks that didn't have a lot to begin with, losing what they had."

Michael Perez looks at the mud on the floor of his family's flooded trailer at Ramsey Mobile Home Park following rain storms that caused flooding on February 17, 2025 in Pikeville, Kentucky.

NPR's A Martínez and Beshear talked about the state of Kentucky and how it will handle more incoming, heavy winter weather.

A Martínez: Have you been out there surveying the damage so far? What have you seen?

Beshear: I have. We've been hit again, and we've been hit hard. We've lost 12 Kentuckians, each a child of God missed by their communities and their families, and we're mourning with those families.

Then we've got about 150 people in one of our state parks where the water is so bad they actually can't get in and out of the state park. But thankfully, we're taking care of them. So, it took me going through a large National Guard truck, a pontoon boat, but we made it out to them to make sure they knew that we've got everything they need until that water recedes. But it's a full statewide disaster. Flooding and damage from our Mississippi River all the way through the Appalachian Mountains.

In this aerial view, the Barren River floods around Kentucky Route 185 on February 16, 2025 in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Martínez: The kind of flooding that Kentucky tends to get, I mean, do you just have to try and wait it out until the sun comes out and the water dries up? Or can you do anything now?

Beshear: Well, I'd say this flooding is historic, but we had it in 2022 and 2021. So, the flash flooding passed on Saturday and was very dangerous. But now our rivers are flooding. And what will happen as one community will flood, that river will crest and then it moves further down and another one will flood. So, we are digging out and we're mucking out. But this is going to be a long term effort and we're going to need a lot of help. Help here in Kentucky, help from our federal government and help from generous people across the country.

Martínez: So, speaking of the federal government, President Trump authorized federal disaster assistance from FEMA. What do your constituents need the most in terms of assistance right now?

Beshear: What we're going to need from the federal government is approval for individual assistance that will provide some dollars for this emergency phase, for cleaning up. But then that's up to $42,000 to help people get back on their feet. And we're going to need that system to run smoother than it has in the past.

Martínez: You got some winter weather headed your way, governor. How worried are you?

Beshear: Very. We got about an inch this morning, which we did not expect. And we've got anywhere from two, 2 to 8 inches that are going to hit across the state. And we've already been out there doing boat rescues in the middle of snowstorms. And this is going to further complicate it. We've got over 340 just state and federal roads that have mudslides or other issues with them. And now we're going to add that snow on top of it. But we're tough people. We know how to get through things and get through them together, but we could certainly use support.

