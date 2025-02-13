February promises nearly 40 additional minutes of daylight

After an unusually cold January, February has been a welcome break from the frosty Florida forecast. And the timing is just about perfect. You’ve probably noticed the days are getting longer with more time to soak up the sun as we approach Spring. This month alone, Florida will gain almost 40 minutes of more daylight.

We have gained 55 minutes of daily daylight since the start of winter and are now gaining over 2m 20s per day. Spring is right around the corner... pic.twitter.com/A0ss8Wrh77 — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) January 30, 2025

Since the December solstice (December 21st), the amount of sunlight has been increasing each day. Initially, this change was slow, adding just a few seconds per day. But in February, the increase rapidly accelerates. Areas farther north, closer to the poles, experience a more dramatic shift in the annual balance between daylight and nighttime. In contrast, places nearer the equator see a more subtle change.

For example, in New York City, the amount of sunlight increases by more than two minutes each day. By Feb. 28, the sun is above the horizon for 67 minutes longer than it was on Feb. 1. In comparison, Miami, which is much closer to the equator, sees an increase of 37 minutes of sunlight throughout the month. Florida’s shortest day of the month was February 1, with 11 hours, 1 minute of daylight. And our longest day will be February 28, with 11 hours, 38 minutes of daylight.

While the days are getting longer, the nights are starting to shrink, resulting in earlier sunrises, later sunsets, and less time for stargazing. Days will continue to grow longer and nights will progressively get shorter across the Northern Hemisphere until the summer solstice on June 20. After that, the daily dose of sunshine will start to decrease, and the nights will begin to lengthen each day until the winter solstice.

MORE SUNSHINE! Daylight increases substantially during February... over an hour more for nearly half the country! Good for the mind, body, & soul. pic.twitter.com/5mau77tmSe — Noah Bergren (@NbergWX) January 31, 2025

When does daylight saving time start in 2025?

Clocks will spring ahead one hour on March 9, 2025, as daylight saving time begins across most of the United States. The shift will result in later sunrises and sunsets, which can benefit outdoor businesses that rely on daylight, such as golf courses, in the summer months.

One month from today, clocks will spring forward one hour on Sunday, March 9, as daylight saving time begins across most of the United States. This will result in later sunrises and sunsets. https://t.co/O8MRdkaOzc pic.twitter.com/bUgTvM9duz — AccuWeather (@accuweather) February 9, 2025

And if you're curious, and like to plan, daylight saving time will end on Nov. 2 2025, when clocks will fall back one hour and the entire United States will return to standard time.