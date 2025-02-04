© 2025 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
90.7 FM Orlando • 89.5 FM Ocala
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Why Elon Musk is driving such drastic changes in the federal government

By Courtney Dorning,
Mia VenkatConnor DonevanMary Louise Kelly
Published February 4, 2025 at 6:14 PM EST

The Trump administration is implementing drastic changes throughout the federal government. The man driving the changes is Elon Musk.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Courtney Dorning
Courtney Dorning has been a Senior Editor for NPR's All Things Considered since November 2018. In that role, she's the lead editor for the daily show. Dorning is responsible for newsmaker interviews, lead news segments and the small, quirky features that are a hallmark of the network's flagship afternoon magazine program.
Mia Venkat
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Connor Donevan
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details