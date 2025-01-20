Essentials: Stocking your winter weather emergency kit

According to the National Weather Service, 35 states from Texas to the Northeastern US are under some type of winter storm alert over the next few days. A Winter Storm Watch is now in effect for Northern Florida, the first time in 7 years. The potential exists for several inches of snow + ice and sleet. The cold comes on the tail of another system that brought scattered rain and snow to parts of the East Coast over the weekend.

Much of the Gulf coast including north #Florida now under a Winter Storm Watch. Last time one was issued for Florida was way back in January 2018. Some snow or freezing rain is possible as far south as Gainesville Tuesday night. What a winter! #Skytower pic.twitter.com/XdO61XioSc — Paul Dellegatto⚡️FOX (@PaulFox13) January 20, 2025

Varying levels of cold weather alerts will be in effect across much of the country, over the next couple of days as a bitterly cold Arctic air mass drops temperatures 10 to 40 degrees below average, according to the National Weather Service.

The eastern 2/3 of the United States is experiencing a variety of impactful winter weather this week. Please see our latest Key Messages for the 1) Northeast snow event, 2) Gulf Coast/Southeast winter storm, and 3) Extreme Cold through mid-week. pic.twitter.com/Pt0jBdjvSe — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) January 19, 2025

A winter alert means that wintry precipitation (snow, freezing rain and ice) could combine to make conditions dangerous for the next several days this week. Some power outages are possible in the Panhandle or even other parts of north Florida if ice accumulates on power lines. Roads may become covered in snow and/or ice and power outages are possible.

One of the challenging parts of this forecast will be a layer of warm air aloft that will move in overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. This will have a big impact on snowfall and freezing rain/sleet totals. pic.twitter.com/B48GZd44Sf — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) January 19, 2025

In the Panhandle, Temperatures are expected to plummet into the 20s by early today with daytime highs struggling to reach the upper 30s-low 40s by Monday afternoon. Dangerously cold weather will keep its grip on Florida for most of the work week with a slow, gradual warm up by next weekend.

🥶 A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for the area from 9 PM tonight through 11 AM Monday.



❄️A Winter Storm WATCH is in effect for the area from 6 am Tuesday through 6 am Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/ZI7q3S33BQ — NWS Mobile (@NWSMobile) January 19, 2025

According to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) more than 16,500 people died from hypothermia or exposure to cold from 1999 to 2011, which is an average of 1,300 deaths a year.

When temperatures 🥶drop, it’s important to know the signs of hypothermia, including:



🔷Shivering

🔷memory loss

🔷slurred speech.



Learn the other signs at: https://t.co/nh9r0f0WRD #WinterReady pic.twitter.com/sxT4NAn3EU — FEMA Region 2 (@femaregion2) January 17, 2025

Being prepared for severe winter weather can make all the difference in staying safe if caught in hazardous wintery conditions. Not only will high temperatures in the Panhandle and north Florida (the Upstate and Midlands) be bitterly cold, but the windchill temperatures will be dangerously low too.

1 of 3 — FL_MinWindChill_Mon.png 2 of 3 — FL_MinWindChill_Tue.png 3 of 3 — FL_MinWindChill_Wed.png

Floridians are encouraged to remember the “Five P’s” of cold weather safety: Protect People, Protect Plants, Protect Pets, Protect Exposed Pipes and Practice Fire Safety.

To stay cozy and safe during cold weather, keep these tips in mind:

· Stay indoors and use safe heating sources.

· When outdoors, stay dry and wear multiple layers of loose-fitting, warm clothing.

· Plug space heaters directly into wall outlets. Using extension cords may cause circuit overload and result in a fire.

· Keep space heaters away from drapery, furniture and other flammable materials. Do not leave them unattended.

· Do not use a stove or oven as a heat source. They are ineffective and dangerous.

· Never use grills as an indoor heating source. Charcoal and propane emit deadly carbon monoxide gas and are not suitable for indoor use.

· Never leave lit candles unattended. Candles are unsafe and ineffective as a heat source.

· When using a fireplace, ensure it is properly vented, and the chimney is cleaned periodically to avoid flash fires.

· Do not burn anything in the fireplace other than firewood and do not leave a fire burning when going to sleep.

· Install smoke detectors and regularly check that they work. If you have gas appliances, install a carbon monoxide detector.

If you lived in Florida for more than a few years, there’s a good chance you have a hurricane kit. Stocking your winter storm kit will be very similar. Here’s a checklist from Florida’s Division of Emergency Management:

Stay off the roads during hazardous winter weather whenever possible. If you absolutely have to venture out, be sure to have emergency supplies in your vehicle, and that your mobile phone is fully charged -- it could become your lifeline if disaster should strike.

FDOT crews are preparing for the possibility of winter weather conditions in N.E. FL this week. FDOT equipment, materials, and personnel are ready to keep Florida’s highway system safe and operational. For up-to-date traffic conditions please follow https://t.co/SuMFG73eya. pic.twitter.com/qQ7Wrp6sve — FDOT District 2 (@MyFDOT_NEFL) January 19, 2025

Keep a survival kit in your car, including the following items:

Extra blankets or sleeping bag;

Flashlight with extra batteries;

First aid kit with a pocket knife;

Booster cables;

A rope;

A small shovel;

A bag of sand or cat litter for traction;

Plastic bags (for sanitation);

Extra gloves, hat, and socks;

Non-perishable food items and bottled water; and

Road maps (for alternative routes)

Also, here are some other good reminders:

Check the forecast and road conditions ahead of time;

Consider adjusting the route to avoid poor driving conditions;

Carry a cellular phone for use during emergencies;

Keep the gas tank near full;

Coordinate with others the destination and times of travel

Even though the rest of the State is not expecting the frigid weather north Florida is getting, it will still be cold enough in several parts of the state for a Cold Weather Advisory to be in effect from 4AM-9AM on Monday. Wind chills are expected in the mid 20s across much of central Florida

Cold air filters into the region in the wake of a cold front. A Freeze Warning is in effect for Levy County and a Cold Weather Advisory is in effect from Tampa Bay northward for early Monday morning. A Small Craft Advisory and a High Risk of Rip Currents is also in effect. #flwx pic.twitter.com/l8QqNvroSl — NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) January 19, 2025

South Florida will be cooler than normal but no winter advisories are expected.

