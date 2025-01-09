Soccer star Marta and the Orlando Pride strike new contract

The Orlando Pride and Brazilian soccer star Marta announced an agreement on a new two-year contract. The 38-year-old midfielder and club captain has been with the team since 2017, and this contract maintains her as the Pride’s longest tenured player.

She helped captain the Pride last season to a monumental moment in their history: the team’s first ever National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) Shield and NWSL Championship. It was the first major sports championship won by an Orlando team.

Contract and retirement rumors had been circulating through the club’s fanbase all season, as other soccer stars like Alex Morgan and Christine Sinclair announced their retirements September 2024.

Despite the speculation, Marta and the team released a video on social media platforms Thursday morning that announced her new contract. The message, she said, was a personal one.

“It’s been the honor of a lifetime to represent this community, to be your captain and to bring the first ever league championship to the city of Orlando,” she said. “That’s why I want you to hear from me first – I’m staying home!”

The two-year commitment takes her to the end of the 2026 season, and it matches the “at least two years” Marta had previously told The New York Times’ The Athletic that she envisioned herself to continue playing.

The club did not release details of the contract.

Marta will turn 40 years old during the contract, which would place her as the second oldest player in the league last season. She was already in the top five.

Despite her age, Marta showed no signs of slowing down. She scored 11 goals across all competitions last NWSL season, which was fourth most in the league – the most amongst midfielders and her personal best since the 2017 season. Her semifinal goal against the Kansas City Current delivered the club a spot in the championship game.

Vice President of Sporting Operations and Sporting Director Haley Carter said that as the club attempts to repeat its exciting season, re-signing Marta was a priority, according to a club statement.

“We are thrilled to have secured her as a member of the Pride for the next two years and look forward to seeing what more we will accomplish during her tenure,” said Carter

As a six-time FIFA World Player of the Year, Marta will continue to add to her 128 appearances and 42 goals. She also has the opportunity to add to her Pride all-time leading assists record. And, she was just selected to the 2024 NWSL Best XI First Team and the 2024 FIFPRO Women’s World XI.

Marta said she’s happy to play 10 seasons for the Orlando Pride – the same number that sports her jersey.

“As I have said many times, I love living in Orlando, I love the community, and I love the way that people embrace and enjoy Orlando Pride soccer. I can’t wait for the season to start,” she said in a club statement.

The 2025 NWSL season will begin March 14, 2025.