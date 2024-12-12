On estrangement, politics: Oviedo’s mayor and a resident take One Small Step

Have you ever felt like, when it comes to politics, you don’t fit neatly into a box?

Oviedo Mayor Megan Sladek can relate. She said some view her as very conservative, while others see her as very liberal.

“I guess I would be a literal constitutionalist, with an overlay of bible stuff going on,” Sladek said. “And kinda Libertarian leaning. … On the Libertarian side, ugh, how does that meld with the biblical stuff on some of these issues? It doesn’t, really. So I’m a conflicted person, politically.”

Sladek sat down with Nathan Sanford, a former Seattleite who moved to the area three years ago. Sanford grew up in a family that he describes as being very active politically.

“I guess I’m gonna be the more liberal person in the conversation,” Sanford said with a laugh. “I guess at this point I find myself as, like, a moderate progressive.”

Oviedo Mayor Megan Sladek, right, spoke with resident Nathan Sanford as part of StoryCorps' One Small Step.

Meet Megan Sladek

Sladek was "born and bred" in Oviedo, Florida, and currently lives about a mile and a half from the home where she grew up.

Sladek left Oviedo for college and law school, and didn’t originally plan to return. She said after spending time in Indiana, she realized she hated the snow.

“I had never seen snow before, and instantly realized this was very cold, and I could not handle any place that snowed,” Sladek said. “I told my husband I will be living in Florida. We’re engaged and all, if you’d like to join me there, you’re welcome to.”

Meet Nathan Sanford

Nathan Sanford is originally from Seattle, but lived in Chicago for most of his 20s. He moved to Florida with his wife from Chicago, after visiting during the pandemic and realizing they couldn’t handle another pandemic winter cooped up indoors.

Sanford came from a politically active family, and originally majored in political science, intending to become a lawyer and get involved in politics. But after he did an internship cold knocking on doors for a union, he realized he hated it.

So he decided to pursue a degree in mathematics instead.

“I really missed having the clarity of there being a right answer in math versus, like, the subjectivity of trying to convince people of things (in politics),” Sanford said, explaining why he switched degrees. “I have a Ph.D. in applied math and work as a data scientist, so I’m pretty introverted.”

Oviedo resident Nathan Sanford sat down with Oviedo Mayor Megan Sladek for a StoryCorps One Small Step conversation.

The takeaway

Sanford said he hasn’t spoken to his parents or his sister in four years because of an argument that started over politics, but then spiraled from there.

“It’s very hard,” Sanford said. “It’s way more common. People don’t like to talk about these kinds of estrangements.”

Sladek said she’s had a similar experience in her family dynamic. Her advice? “Don’t give up.”

“If you don't make a conscientious effort to have multiple different social (circles) like, I've got, the people I sing with, and the people I go to church with, and the people I politic with,” Sladek said. “And they don't always overlap, but to have at least a couple of people who can bridge two groups to help keep you grounded.”

Sanford agreed.

“To help you recognize the humanity of everyone,” Sanford said.

StoryCorps' One Small Step and the Radio Station Hubs are made possible by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.


