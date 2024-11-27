AAA Activates Tow to Go in Florida ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

AAA is activating its Tow to Go service for drivers who need a ride home after drinking or using substances this holiday weekend.

The goal is to prevent impaired driving and the accidents and fatalities that can result from it.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, impaired driving which includes driving drunk or high is responsible for a quarter of all driving-related deaths in Florida.

Along with the loss of human life, driving buzzed in the state will result in penalties for drivers.

Fines for a DUI start at $500 plus a driver's license will be revoked for at least 180 days.

In order to avoid any of these consequences, AAA’s Mark Jenkins is advising Floridians to find a designated sober driver this weekend, or to call AAA’s Tow to Go.

When you call Tow to Go, AAA deploys a tow truck to pick you and your car up and drop you both off at a safe point within a 10-mile radius of the initial call.

“Tow to Go serves as that last line of defense in keeping impaired drivers off the road,” said Jenkins. “If you plan to consume alcohol or drugs this weekend, make plans for a safe ride home first. If your plans fall through, you can call AAA, and we’ll get you to a safe place.”

Jenkins said the service is free for members and non-members alike. Call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246 to activate the service.

The service runs Wednesday, November 27 starting at 6 p.m. through Monday, December 2 at 6 a.m.

The Auto Club Group has provided Tow to Go for more than 25 years. In that time, it’s helped almost 30,000 impaired drivers get back home safely.

FLHSMV A table showing traffic accidents at Thanksgiving in Florida.

If you’re out of town this holiday season, the service is also available in ten other states including Michigan, Wisconsin and Indiana.

Keep in mind that Tow to Go might not be available in rural parts of some states or those impacted by snowy or other winter weather conditions.

In general, AAA says it could field more than 570,000 calls from drivers who are stranded for any number of reasons this Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

A record 71.7 million Americans are expected to hit the road headed home for turkey dinner.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles said drivers should expect to see more police officers and deputies patrolling the roads this holiday season, citing more than 7,300 crashes logged last Thanksgiving between Thanksgiving Eve and the weekend after.

Thirty percent of these collisions were rear-end collisions and 70% happened during the day.

Here are some tips from FLHSMV:

