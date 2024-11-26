Marion County woman who shot her neighbor through a door gets 25 years in prison

A 60-year-old woman who shot and killed her neighbor through a locked front door was sentenced in Ocala Monday to 25 years in prison.

Susan Lorincz was convicted of manslaughter for killing Ajike “A.J.” Owens in June of last year in the Quail Run community near Ocala. The 35-year-old mother of four had come to confront Lorincz over a dispute with her kids following a long-running neighborhood feud.

Family photo / Attorney Anthony Thomas Ajike Shantrell Owens.

Owens' mother, Pamela Dias, described her suffering and that of the children, who witnessed their mother's death.

"I see the pain in their eyes, even when they seem like they're happy," she said during Monday’s hearing, which lasted about three and a half hours. "I recognize it, because I carry that same pain."

Circuit Judge Robert Hodges heard testimony that Lorincz had post traumatic stress disorder from repeated physical and sexual abuse as a child. That was outweighed, he said, by the tremendous harm she caused.

In court Monday, Lorincz listed her numerous knee and back surgeries, falls and other medical issues. She accused Owens of being aggressive.

Lorincz, who is white, denied allegations from witnesses who spoke to investigators that she used racial slurs against her Black neighbor's children or called one of Owens' boys a "slave."

File photo by Doug Engle/AP / Pool Ocala Star-Banner Defendant Susan Lorincz is shown in court during her manslaughter trial in August.

Lorincz said she sang professionally as a jazz and blues singer with Black artists.

"I never had a problem (with) a Black person in my life," she said. "This is not about race."

Lorincz said she was terrified at the time.

"That said," she added, "I would like to make a statement to AJ's mom, children and friends. It is with heavy heart and great remorse I write this letter to you. First and foremost, I am so sorry that I took AJ's life."

In court before sentencing Lorincz, Judge Hodges said she acted in anger, not fear, when she shot Owens through the door. Hodges said that when Owens banged on the door she demanded Lorincz come outside and gave no indication she intended to enter.

Outside the courthouse after the hearing, Dias said she was thankful for the sentence. As for Lorincz's apology, she said: "It wasn't sincere. Susan wasn't remorseful for shooting and killing my daughter. Susan was remorseful in the fact that she is going to spend probably the rest of her life behind bars."