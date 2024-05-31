Family of AJ Owens marks one year since her death to gun violence

The family of Ajike “AJ” Owens is marking one year since the death of the mom of four.

A one-year anniversary commemoration and celebration of life for AJ will be held on Sunday in Ocala ahead of the trial.

The ceremony will be held at Immerse Church of Ocala at the Sportsplex in Ocala.

Members of the public are welcome to attend.

Owens was 35 years old, a single mom with four kids living in Ocala, when she was shot and killed by her neighbor Susan Lorincz on June 2, 2023, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Lorincz was arrested several days later. She has pleaded not guilty to charges of manslaughter.

Owens’ mom Pamela Dias said she’d like to see “a little more outrage” surrounding her daughter’s death and the deaths of those lost to gun violence in Florida.

“I would like for something good to come out of it. So whatever anyone can do, to support to help fight for justice, please and most importantly, continue to pray for AJ’s babies,” Dias said.

Lorincz’s trial is scheduled to begin the week of June 17. Her trial was originally scheduled for November, but it was pushed back to June after the defense said it needed more time to schedule depositions.

Dias said delays of the trial have made it hard for her family to heal from their trauma.

“But all this does is prolong a fragment of our healing process,” said Dias. “I have to go back and explain to four kids who don't understand the judicial system, why the trial is not happening.”

According to the latest count by the Gun Violence Archive, more than 6,800 people have been killed by guns in America in 2024. Ninety one were children under the age of 12.