The gas situation in Florida could be resolved by Wednesday, state officials say

For residents who tried to brave the gas lines over the weekend, things may get back to normal in a couple of days.

In a news release Monday, AAA reports state officials say conditions are improving.

They say Florida's ports, and all but two gas terminals, are back open for tanker trucks to fill up and make around-the-clock deliveries.

As of Sunday night, Triple-A says 20% of stations in Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties didn't have gas. Others that did have gas didn't have power to run the pumps.

The shortage was escalated by surging demand as residents evacuated during Hurricane Milton, along with power outages at gas stations across the state.

Officials say they expect 85% of stations to have gas by Monday night, and for supplies to be back to normal by Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, gas prices remained unchanged from last week, with a gallon of regular unleaded costing an average of $3.10.

