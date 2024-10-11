Governor DeSantis says Florida is opening back up, one day after Milton

Governor Ron DeSantis said Florida is back open for business again Friday, just one day after Hurricane Milton moved through the central portion of the state.

Florida ports, airports, roads, schools back online

DeSantis said Port Tampa Bay, SeaPort Manatee, Port Canaveral and JAXPORT are open today. He says I-4 and I-75 along with Alligator Alley are cleared, and open.

Sunshine Skyway, Gandy, Howard Frankland, and Courtney Campbell bridges have been inspected, cleared and are open.

He said most airports are also open again today.

“Commercial airports, Daytona, Lakeland, Melbourne, Orlando, Sanford, Palm Beach, Punta Gorda, Southwest Florida, Tampa International and Vero Beach are all open,” said DeSantis.

The St. Pete airport will open later today.

Watch the full post-Milton conference here:

DeSantis said at least 19 school districts that closed ahead of the storm are back in session today, with more expected to open on Monday.

“I bet you, you will hear more districts announce re-openings for Monday, given thankfully, I think most of them had either no or very minimal damage,” said DeSantis.

At least seven more districts throughout the state will open on Monday. Click here for school openings.

State awaits FEMA's approval of an expedited major disaster declaration

The governor and Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie both urged Floridians to avoid flooded areas today, as recovery efforts continue, and to be patient at gas stations.

Guthrie said that the state is working hard to make sure gas is back and flowing at local stations after Hurricane Milton.

Fuel is flowing again at the Port of Tampa, and the state is working to get SeaPort Manatee fully functional again.

Guthrie said the state has pumped a collective 140,000 gallons of gas into 20 gas stations throughout the state, and his team is working to provide generators to gas stations that lost power during the storm.

“We've also put on 19 gas stations, we have put generators on those gas stations where we have the ability to connect to that generator or that station and provide that resource,” said Guthrie.

Florida is still waiting on the federal government to approve an expedited major disaster declaration that would help with this and other recovery efforts in the state.

Watch the governor visit hard-hit Bradenton Beach:

President Joe Biden is expected to visit Florida on Sunday to survey damage caused by Hurricane Milton.

If Floridians need help now, Hope Florida is available at 1-833-GET-HOPE. Navigators can connect people with food, water, and other emergency assistance including emergency housing assistance like tractor trailers.