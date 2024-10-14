More than 430,000 Milton survivors already registered for FEMA aid

FEMA approved $11.7 million in individual assistance in the first two days after disaster declaration.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is urging Hurricane Milton survivors to visit disasterassistance.gov, call its helpline or use the FEMA app to apply for aid.

As of Sunday, FEMA had received about 437,000 registrations for individual assistance for that storm and approved $11.7 million dollars in aid.

All the Central Florida counties are included in the Major Disaster Declaration approved by President Joe Biden on Saturday. So area residents could get money for temporary housing and home repair, loans to cover uninsured losses, and programs to help individuals and businesses recover.

If you apply and you're denied, officials, like Polk County Emergency Management Director Paul Womble, say don't give up.

He had questions from people whose applications were denied. But Womble said that's generally because information is missing or not provided in the format FEMA requires.

"If you get denied for any of the requests, the story's not over there," he said. "In the coming days, there will be a fixed facility here in Polk County where you can go and actually meet with FEMA caseworkers. And as soon as that's available we will let you know."

One of those facilities, a Disaster Recovery Center, opened on Monday in hard-hit Pinellas County. FEMA public affairs specialist James Wood said the agency is working with state and local governments to locate additional sites.

DISASTER SURVIVOR’S CHECKLIST



- If You Have Insurance, File a Claim. Be sure to take photos to document damage. Submit any updates from your insurance company to FEMA as soon as possible.

- Apply to FEMA. There are multiple ways you can apply for FEMA assistance: Go to DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA mobile app, call the FEMA Helpline, toll-free, at 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service, please provide FEMA the number for that service.

- Schedule a FEMA Inspection. After applying, a FEMA inspector will typically contact you to discuss your disaster-related damage and needs within 10 days.

- Read Your FEMA Decision Letter. FEMA will review your application and inspection information, and a decision letter will be sent to you by mail or through your isasterAssistance.gov account. The letter will explain FEMA’s decision and notify you of any additional information required to determine your eligibility. The letter also advises you on how to appeal if you disagree with FEMA’s decision.

- Use Your FEMA Assistance for Its Intended Purposes. The decision letter from FEMA explains the types of assistance you have received and how to use the funds appropriately.

- Save Receipts and Maintain Good Records. Document how the funds were used and retain records for all repairs, cleanup, and disaster-related costs for at least three years.

- FEMA

If a storm survivor is denied for some reason, FEMA public affairs specialist James Wood encourages them to call the helpline at 800-621-3362.

"That agent will be able to provide you information in regards to the application," Wood said. "They can also assist you in applying and kind of get some of the burden off the shoulder during the application process.”

FEMA is going door to door, providing help in Lake County.

The workers carry photo IDs, according to a FEMA press release warning of scams. "FEMA representatives never charge applicants for disaster assistance, inspections or help in filling out applications. Their services are free."

FEMA is also battling several conspiracy theories and falsehoods circulating about its work and has created a Hurricane Rumor Response webpage to address them.

