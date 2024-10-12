© 2024 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season

Biden approves Major Disaster Declaration for Milton, freeing FEMA funds for people in Central Florida

Central Florida Public Media | By Joe Byrnes
Published October 12, 2024 at 11:15 AM EDT
FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell led the federal response to Hurricane Milton at the Florida Division of Emergency Management Emergency Operations Center on Thursday. FEMA announced a Major Disaster Declaration on Saturday.
Daniel Lyon
/
FEMA
FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell led the federal response to Hurricane Milton at the Florida Division of Emergency Management Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee on Thursday. FEMA announced a Major Disaster Declaration on Saturday.

FEMA announced Saturday morning that President Joe Biden has approved a Major Disaster Declaration for Florida.

The declaration makes individual assistance available for residents and businesses in 34 counties affected by Hurricane Milton, including the Central Florida counties of Brevard, Lake, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole, Sumter and Volusia.

"Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster," the Saturday's announcement states.

Funding is also available for emergency work to state, tribal, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis.

The declaration also makes available assistance for debris removal and emergency protective measures, "including direct federal assistance, under the Public Assistance program is authorized at 100%," according to FEMA.

People and business owners can begin applying for assistance by registering online at disasterassistance.gov, by phone at 800-621- 3362 or through the FEMA app.
