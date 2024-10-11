Resources you may need for Hurricane Milton recovery

Storm recovery is a time when we need answers. This article attempts to provide some of those or at least to point you in the right direction.

COUNTY RESOURCES

Check your county webpage for information, including permitting and debris removal:

DISASTER ASSISTANCE

People needing assistance with food or shelter or other essentials after the storm can call 2-1-1.

For residents of Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties, Heart of Florida United Way has activated its Hurricane Recovery Fund. All the money will go to people who need help obtaining basic needs and essential supplies. You can donate to the fund online at hfuw.org/Hurricane or by texting INSPIRE to 85511 or calling 407-244-5700.

The Salvation Army, American Red Cross, Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, Farm Share and other charities are providing assistance.

And help is coming from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Counties affected by Milton have gathered information on damage from the storm to help open the floodgates for individual assistance from FEMA. On Friday afternoon, an expedited declaration was expected soon.

You can still send your property damage information to the county:

Brevard

Lake (Call the Citizen Information Line at 352-253-9999)

Marion (Also, you can call the Property Appraiser's Office at 352-368-8300 or send an email to damageassessment@pa.marion.fl.us)

Orange (Call 3-1-1)

Osceola (Send an email with photos to alert@osceola.org)

Polk (Share photos on Facebook sing the hashtag #PolkSafeStrong and tagging @polkcountyem)

Seminole

Sumter (Information not readily available)

Volusia

FEMA's Individuals and Households Program assistance, once authorized for a disaster area, goes directly to homeowners and renters. According to FEMA, the help may include:

Funds for temporary housing while you are unable to live in your home, such as rental assistance or reimbursement for hotel costs

Funds to support the repair or replacement of owner-occupied homes that serve as the household’s primary residence, including privately-owned access routes, such as driveways, roads, or bridges

A temporary housing unit, if approved for the disaster, when you are not able to use rental assistance due to a lack of available housing resources

Funds for hazard mitigation assistance to help eligible homeowners repair or rebuild stronger, more durable homes

Funds for other uninsured or under-insured disaster-caused expenses and serious needs

FEMA says IHP assistance "is not a substitute for insurance and cannot compensate for all losses caused by a disaster. The assistance is intended to meet your basic needs and supplement disaster recovery efforts."

Homeowners should contact their insurance provider, if they have one, as soon as possible. But they can still begin the FEMA application process.

LINK: DisasterAssistance.gov

There are many false rumors circulating about FEMA. The federal disaster agency provides a Hurricane Rumor Response webpage to clear those up.

LINK: For more on disaster relief, take a look at the Homeowner's Handbook To Prepare for Natural Disasters. The post-storm information begins at page 72.

SAFETY FIRST

Emergency managers stress the importance of safety following a hurricane. This includes avoiding standing water and downed power lines. Some jurisdictions are also urging people to avoid water bodies because, like the flood waters, can be contaminated with dangerous bacteria.

Also important is operating generators properly to avoid fires or carbon monoxide poisoning.

LINK: Here’s guidance on how to operate your generator safely.

CRISIS COUNSELING

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration - known as SAMHSA - has a Disaster Distress Helpline for people in emotional distress related to any natural or human-caused disaster.

It’s staffed by trained counselors from a network of crisis call centers. It offers crisis counseling, information on how to recognize distress in others, referrals to local crisis call centers for follow-up care, and healthy-coping tips. There is no need to give any identifying information when you contact the hotline.

You can call or text 800-985-5990.

Another resource is the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. It’s staffed in several Central Florida counties by crisis specialists with the Hearth of Florida United Way. You can call or text 9-8-8 at any time.

LINK: There’s also a webpage with a chat option.

AVOIDING SCAMS

Federal, state and local officials emphasize the importance of avoiding scams during a disaster. You’ll want to see and verify the contractor’s license.

LINK: Click “Verify a License” at the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulations

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office offers these “red flags” to look for before you hire a contractor:



Missing license information

Extremely low prices

Using a P.O. box instead of a street address

Requests for large up-front payments

Unmarked vehicles with out-of-state tags

Trying to avoid pulling a permit

Won’t provide a written agreement

VCSO / Via Facebook

The Florida Attorney General’s Office says it’s common to see charity scams following disasters that try to take advantage of your generosity. So the AG has this advice:



Beware of fake charities with similar names to well-known organizations;

Avoid solicitors that use high-pressure tactics or are hesitant to provide additional information about the charitable organization;

Consider donating to an established disaster-relief charity; and

Ensure the charity is an accredited organization with the Better Business Bureau by searching the BBB Wise Giving Alliance website at Give.org and research the organization’s giving history at CharityNavigator.org.

LINK: The Florida attorney general has information on avoiding scams and price gouging.

UNEMPLOYMENT ASSISTANCE

Disaster Unemployment Assistance is federal relief provided through the state for people “who lose their job as a direct result of a declared disaster,” according to FloridaCommerce.

Once the state requests and the president approves, DUA provides assistance for up to 26 weeks.

LINK: DUA has a webpage on FloridaJobs.org.

