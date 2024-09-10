© 2024 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
Multi-county agreement aims for better collaboration in Four Corners area

Central Florida Public Media | By Joe Byrnes
Published September 10, 2024 at 10:17 AM EDT
A map showing the Four Corners area.
Lake County
/
County Commission agenda
The Lake County Commission considers the pact on Tuesday. It goes before the Polk, Osceola and Orange county commissions later this month.

An interlocal agreement before the Lake County Commission Tuesday could strengthen coordination in the Four Corners area, where Lake, Polk, Orange and Osceola counties come together.

The agreement goes before the three other county commissions later this month.

It delineates the Four Corners area, a place with common interests but multiple government jurisdictions.

The Four Corners, One Vision initiative says the area has four counties, three transportation planning organizations, four school districts, two Florida Department of Transportation districts and two water management districts.

"There is a very specific point in the median on 192 as you get close to 27 where all four counties touch," said John Newstreet, president and CEO of the Osceola Chamber. "So when we say four corners, it's amazing that they literally all four touch at this one point. And so as you go out from that one point, it's defined differently by the different counties and by the different stakeholders and residents."

Newstreet described a multi-year effort in three phases, including the Four Corners Council in his chamber and leaders in all four counties.

"My stakeholders, members that are in that Four Corners area are obviously, one, hoping to define a sense of place, but hand in hand with that, is to coordinate the services of each of the four different counties and the different way they do things."

The agreement calls for staff meetings to share information and technical assistance and to promote collaboration. Decision-making will remain with the county commissions themselves.
