Here’s who’s speaking on the final night of the DNC

Updated August 22, 2024 at 18:20 PM ET

The NPR Network will be reporting live from Chicago throughout the week bringing you the latest on the Democratic National Convention.

The pep rally is coming to an end as Democrats continue to run a truncated race to the election. Vice President Harris is accepting the Democratic Party’s nomination for president Thursday night in Chicago, the final day of the convention.

So far, speakers, including vice presidential nominee Tim Walz , have sought to persuade undecided voters, while others, including the Obamas , fired up the base.

Here are some of the highlights to watch for Thursday, the fourth and final night (the full program is listed below):

Interior secretary Deb Haaland

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts

of Massachusetts Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona

of Arizona Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan

of Michigan Gov. Roy Cooper of North Carolina (Kelly, Whitmer and Cooper were all considered to be possible vice presidential picks for Harris)

of North Carolina (Kelly, Whitmer and Cooper were all considered to be possible vice presidential picks for Harris) Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, a Republican who broke with his party on impeaching former President Donald Trump in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol

of Illinois, a Republican who broke with his party on impeaching former President Donald Trump in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol Rep. Maxwell Frost of Florida, the first Gen Z member of Congress

of Florida, Former Rep. Gabby Giffords of Arizona, Kelly's wife, gun violence survivor and advocate

of Arizona, Kelly's wife, gun violence survivor and advocate Musical performers include The Chicks and P!NK

The main programming at the DNC is expected to run from around 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. CT). Here’s more on how to watch and follow along for updates .

Here is the full program, as released by the convention committee (all times in the local Central time zone):

5:30 PM

Call to Order

Minyon Moore

Chair of the 2024 Democratic National Convention Committee

Gavel In

The Honorable Veronica Escobar

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Texas

Invocation

Everett Kelly

National President of the American Federation of Government Employees

Imam Muhammad Abdul-Aleem

Masjidullah Mosque, West Oak Lane, PA

Presentation of Colors

Illinois State Police Honor Guard

Pledge of Allegiance

Luna Maring

6th Grader from Oakland, California

Welcome Remarks

The Honorable Veronica Escobar

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Texas

Joint Remarks

Becky Pringle

President of the National Education Association

Randi Weingarten

President of the American Federation of Teachers

Remarks

The Honorable Alex Padilla

United States Senator, California

6:00 PM

Remarks

The Honorable Marcia L. Fudge

Former United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

Remarks

The Honorable Ted W. Lieu

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, California

Remarks

The Honorable Tammy Baldwin

United States Senator, Wisconsin

Remarks

The Honorable Katherine Clark

U.S. House of Representatives Democratic Whip

Remarks

The Honorable Joe Neguse

U.S. House of Representatives Assistant Democratic Leader

Remarks

The Honorable Leonardo Williams

Mayor of Durham, North Carolina

Remarks

The Honorable Raja Krishnamoorthi

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Illinois

Remarks

The Honorable Bob Casey

United States Senator, Pennsylvania

Remarks

The Honorable Elizabeth Warren

United States Senator, Massachusetts

Remarks: “Project 2025—Chapter Four: Making America Weaker and Less Secure”

The Honorable Jason Crow

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Colorado

Remarks

The Honorable Elissa Slotkin

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Michigan

Remarks

The Honorable Pat Ryan

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, New York

Remarks

Reverend Al Sharpton

Civil rights leader

Joint Remarks from representatives of “the Central Park Five”

The Honorable Dr. Yusef Salaam

Member of the New York City Council

Korey Wise

Activist

Raymond Santana

Activist

Kevin Richardson

Activist

7:00 PM

Joint Remarks

Amy Resner

Former prosecutor and friend of Vice President Harris

Karrie Delaney

Director of Federal Affairs at the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network

Lisa Madigan

Former Attorney General of Illinois

Marc H. Morial

President of the National Urban League

Nathan Hornes

Former student at Corinthian Colleges

Tristan Snell

Former New York State Assistant Attorney General

Remarks

The Honorable Maura Healey

Governor of Massachusetts

Remarks

Courtney Baldwin

Youth organizer and human trafficking survivor

Remarks

The Honorable Deb Haaland

Remarks

John Russell

Content creator

Remarks

The Honorable Maxwell Alejandro Frost

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Florida

Remarks

The Honorable Colin Allred

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Texas

Joint Remarks on “A New American Chapter”

Anya Cook, Florida

Craig Sicknick, New Jersey

Gail DeVore, Colorado

Juanny Romero, Nevada

Eric, Christian, and Carter Fitts, North Carolina

8:00 PM

National Anthem

The Chicks

Host Introduction

Kerry Washington

Joint Remarks

Meena Harris

Ella Emhoff

Helena Hudlin

Remarks

D.L. Hughley

Remarks

The Honorable Chris Swanson

Sheriff of Genesee County, Michigan

A Conversation on Gun Violence

The Honorable Lucy McBath

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Georgia

Joined by Abbey Clements of Newton, Connecticut, Kim Rubio of Uvalde, Texas, Melody McFadden of Charleston, South Carolina, and Edgar Vilchez of Chicago, Illinois.

Remarks

The Honorable Gabrielle Giffords

Former Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Arizona

Performance

P!NK

Remarks

The Honorable Mark Kelly

United States Senator, Arizona

Remarks

The Honorable Leon E. Panetta

Former United States Secretary of Defense

Remarks

The Honorable Ruben Gallego

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Arizona

Remarks

The Honorable Gretchen Whitmer

Governor of Michigan

9:00 PM

Remarks

Eva Longoria

American actress and film producer

Remarks

The Honorable Adam Kinzinger

Former Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Illinois

Remarks

Maya Harris

Remarks

The Honorable Roy Cooper

Governor of North Carolina

