Ernesto to bring rough beach/ boating to the unofficial last weekend of Summer

This weekend marks the unofficial end of summer across many parts of Florida as kids head back to school. So, a prime spot along our beaches will be at a premium this weekend. But, area lifeguards warn that distant Hurricane Ernesto will continue to kick up high seas and dangerous rip currents as families squeeze out their last precious hours of summer.

As Hurricane Ernesto heads toward Bermuda, it will worsen weather conditions in the Atlantic Ocean, and by proxy impacting Florida’s coast. Ernesto is a Category 2 hurricane expected to pass over Bermuda on Saturday; some strengthening is possible ahead of Ernesto’s landfall. As of Friday, the storm was 225 miles from Bermuda and traveling northeast. Swells from the storm will carry several hundred miles west to most of the U-S Atlantic seaboard.

As Ernesto races north, the large swells generated by the storm’s powerful winds will impact beaches from Florida to New England throughout the weekend. The swells arrived a few days ago along Florida’s beaches, but they are expected to increase into the weekend. As a result the high risk for rip currents will linger into Sunday.

Hurricane Ernesto will generate a solid long-period swell for the East Coast.

The storm is expected to continue strengthening as it heads north towards Bermuda being steered by the Bermuda high and a trough of low pressure to the north.

Waves are expected to be up to 5-7 feet through Saturday, with strong rip currents creating dangerous impacts. Anyone caught in a rip current should remain calm and not swim against it, but instead turn sideways to the shore to float or tread water until it pulls you to a break opening, then swim parallel to exit.

Ernesto could also affect inlets, as swells will be combined with outgoing tides. It’s a King Tide weekend, which happens during a full or new moon, so tides will also be exceptionally high upon rising and exceptionally low upon receding. This will affect low-lying areas.

#Ernesto’s swells are already being felt across the ENTIRE eastern seaboard today. Check out the elevated rip current risks from Boca Raton, Florida northward to Nantucket, Massachusetts! It is best to AVOID the beaches this weekend.#HurricaneErnesto #ripcurrents #eastcoast… pic.twitter.com/jtcdG8b7UD — Anthony Duarte (@AnthonyDuarte03) August 16, 2024

High pressure across the southeast U.S. will keep conditions dry and mostly sunny. Despite an abundance of sunshine, temperatures will be a degree or two cooler than normal due to a rare August cold front. High pressure throughout the region will also continue to bring in dry air which will keep dew points in the 60s and low 70s meaning it will not be as humid when stepping outside.

You can always get any information about the current state of tropical systems by visiting the NHC’s website.

