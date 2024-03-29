(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "I GOT YOU BABE")

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. There's more to being Punxsutawney Phil than making weather predictions. He has a life too, you know. The world-famous groundhog and his partner, the groundhog-ess (ph) Punxsutawney Phyllis, recently welcomed two healthy pups into their family. The groundhogs' caretakers say they now hope to move the woodchucks into bigger living quarters. Even Phil needs to work from home sometimes. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

