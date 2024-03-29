Norwegians face a shortage of a key ingredient for Easter festivities: eggs

DEBBIE ELLIOTT, HOST:

Norwegians are facing a shortage of a key ingredient for Easter festivities this weekend - eggs. So some have turned to their neighbors in Sweden. Demand is so strong that some stores on the Swedish side of the border report running out. Others have limited the number of eggs a customer can buy, putting a nix on egg-stravagant (ph) grocery runs.

