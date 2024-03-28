Cocoa prices have hit all-time highs. Chocolate producers make changes

DEBBIE ELLIOTT, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Debbie Elliott. Cocoa prices have hit all-time highs. Producers say poor crop yields in the face of climate change in West Africa, where 70% of the world's cocoa supply is grown, is to blame. Some chocolate makers are raising prices, while others are shrinking their candies. Even Easter can have a Grinch. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.