(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WATERLOO")

ABBA: (Singing) My my, at Waterloo Napoleon did surrender...

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Leila Fadel. ABBA's legendary album "Waterloo" is being reissued. It's to celebrate the album's 50th anniversary and the Swedish quartet's 1974 Eurovision win. It will even include the album's title track in four different languages. The reissue will be out next month.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WATERLOO")

ABBA: (Singing) Waterloo - I was defeated...

FADEL: Mamma mia - it's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.