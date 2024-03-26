Madonna will wrap up 'Celebration' tour with free show in Rio de Janeiro

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Madonna is wrapping up her Celebration tour with what might be the biggest concert of her career - a free show at Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana beach. The material girl's reps say the event serves as a special thank you to her fans for supporting her four-decade career. The concert is scheduled for Saturday, May 4, and no tickets are needed for the first-come-first-serve show. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

