Canada's maple syrup reserve is at a 16-year low

Good morning. I'm Debbie Elliott. Canada's maple syrup reserve - yes, Canada has one of those - is at a 16-year low, eh? Makers of the sweet sauce say the decline is due to high demand and the effects of climate change. But don't panic yet. Syrup producers say there are encouraging weather forecasts this year, and the sugaring season is still underway in America's hat. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

