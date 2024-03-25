Get ready for the first lunar eclipse of the year

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Don't be alarmed tonight if you happen to see the moon shaded slightly red. It's just a warm moon, as astronomers call it, which occurs when the moon lines up with the Sun and Earth, allowing the edges of the Earth's shadow, or the penumbra, to be cast onto the moon. The event will be most visible in North and South America, a full two weeks before the other great celestial event of the year, the solar eclipse. Peak viewing time for the warm moon is 12:53 a.m. Eastern.

