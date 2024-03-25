Debbie Elliott to host 'Morning Edition' while Steve Inskeep is on a reporting trip

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

For the next several days, I'll be off the air here on MORNING EDITION, off reporting on immigration in Arizona.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

And I'll be here in Studio 31 collaborating with a guest host in Alabama who you know well. NPR's Debbie Elliott will fill in. Debbie, I'm so excited to host with you.

DEBBIE ELLIOTT, HOST:

Good morning. Me, too.

FADEL: So people know you, of course, as a national correspondent bringing us stories mainly from the South, but really across the country. Weren't you recently in Hawaii?

ELLIOTT: I was. Producer Marisa Penaloza and I spent some time in Maui following up on the cleanup after the deadly wildfires there last summer.

FADEL: Yeah.

INSKEEP: Yeah.

ELLIOTT: In particular, we looked at, like, the cultural and historical implications for the recovery there. It was really interesting. And they've got a long road ahead. And then on my usual southern beat, I'm working on a story right now out of Louisiana, where The Descendants Project has recently bought the plantation house where one of the largest slave revolts in U.S. history began.

INSKEEP: Wow.

ELLIOTT: And it's the first time the property has been in Black ownership. And they're hoping to tell that story the right way.

INSKEEP: OK, we've got a few seconds here. I know you're working on an interview with Sheryl Crow for us this week.

FADEL: Oh, wow.

ELLIOTT: I'm so excited. I hate to be a fangirl, but I love the music interviews when I get to sit in the host seat.

FADEL: Yeah.

ELLIOTT: And I am looking forward to that so much.

INSKEEP: Are you...

ELLIOTT: She's been the soundtrack of my life, really.

FADEL: (Laughter).

INSKEEP: Awesome. You got any questions for us, since hosts ask questions?

ELLIOTT: I do. You two morning pros, I'm wondering if you have advice for me, especially, like, how to get up in the middle of the night and sound like I'm awake.

FADEL: I set five alarms, so you could try that.

(LAUGHTER)

FADEL: And that usually gets me up. I'm, like, shocked awake.

ELLIOTT: OK.

INSKEEP: Drink lots of fluids. I think that's the key. Whether you're a...

ELLIOTT: Coffee, coffee.

INSKEEP: You're a coffee drinker. That is awesome. I went off coffee for a while, didn't help. Coffee is better.

ELLIOTT: Well, Steve, have a productive reporting trip and I can't wait to see you tomorrow, Leila.

FADEL: Talk to you tomorrow.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ALL I WANNA DO")

