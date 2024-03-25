200 Parisian waiters compete in 2-kilometer race to determine the best of the best

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Bonjour, I'm Steve Inskeep. Some say Paris' waiters are the best. A contest aimed to show which Parisian waiter is the best of the best. Two hundred waiters in black trousers and white shirts ran a two-kilometer race while carrying a tray with coffee, water and croissant. They could not spill a drop. The men's winner finished in 13 1/2 minutes. The women's won in just over 14. Hopefully the cafe au lait was still warm. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

