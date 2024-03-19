The Royal Mint has a new 'Star Wars' coin featuring the Millennium Falcon

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

MARTIN: If you are a fan of "Star Wars" memorabilia, something new is coming to add to your shelf. The Royal Mint has a new coin featuring the Millennium Falcon.

MARTIN: It's part of a series started last year to honor the 40th anniversary of the "Return Of The Jedi," featuring iconic ships of the franchise. Later this year, coins will feature the X-Wing, TIE fighter and Death Star II.

ALEC GUINNESS: (As Obi-Wan Kenobi) That's no moon. It's a space station.

