Items from the late TV anchor Barbara Walters' wardrobe recently went on sale

Barbara Walters interviewed everyone during six decades in journalism. She could put questions to a secretary of state, to a celebrity in trouble or a billionaire's lover. Recently, her wardrobe went on sale - gowns, cocktail dresses, jewelry and the pink Chanel skirt suit she wore while interviewing Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi. The New York Times reports that other women in media browsed the items, priced up to $2,000.

