Good morning. I'm Michel Martin. Can the government make you happy? California is going to try. State Assemblyman Anthony Rendon created the state's Select Committee on Happiness and Public Policy Outcomes to study how government can play a role in promoting happiness. The group had its first hearing last week. The project is a first for the U.S., but not in the world. The tiny South Asian country of Bhutan has made happiness a goal for years now. Assemblyman Rendon is leaving office later this year. He didn't say if that's making him happier. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

