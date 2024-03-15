Have you ever wished your pineapple was smaller? It's now a reality

: [POST-BROADCAST CORRECTION: This story incorrectly refers to Del Monte Foods, Inc. The company producing the pineapples is Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc.]

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Have you ever wished your pineapple was smaller? Well, now it's a reality. Del Monte Foods debuted its precious Honeyglow pineapple earlier this week. It's about half the size of a traditional pineapple and only weighs about 1 1/2 to 2 pounds. Del Monte says releasing the new, more compact pineapple is meant to promote better sustainability and avoid food waste, which is nice and all, but it still doesn't belong on anyone's pizza. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

