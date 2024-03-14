Scientists say they have found the world's oldest lipstick in southern Iran

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Leila Fadel. You know that lipstick that's been at the bottom of your purse for so long you have no idea how old it is? We all have one. Well, now, scientists say they have found the oldest lipstick ever. No, not in my purse - in southern Iran. Researchers at Italy's University of Padua say a deep red lip paste discovered there is 5,000 years old. It's made of vegetable oils and waxes, and it was likely worn by social elites as a display of luxury. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.