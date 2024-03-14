After 27 years, Dial-A-Buoy is ending its services

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning, I'm A Martínez. For 27 years, Dial-A-Buoy has provided free weather and water info from buoys around the world.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

AUTOMATED VOICE: To search for stations by position, press two. If you have finished, just hang up.

MARTÍNEZ: But now Dial-A-Buoy will be hanging up on us. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the calls have dropped precipitously thanks to the expansion of satellite imagery. March 16 is the last day to dial in. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

